Uttar Pradesh Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till February 6

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 28, 2022 8:22 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The schools, colleges in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed till February 6
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to further closes all educational institutions in the state- schools and colleges till February 6. The schools, colleges earlier directed to remain closed till January 30. Meanwhile, the schools can continue online classes for their students.

For the students of Class 11 and Class 12, the UP government said, classes will be held in online mode and schools will organise vaccination camps to vaccinate the students between 15 and 18 age groups. Students will be allowed to visit their schools to get vaccinated against Covid.

For children in Anganbadis, although the classes have been discontinued, the distribution of food and rations will continue.

