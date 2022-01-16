  • Home
  • Uttar Pradesh Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Amid Covid Surge

The schools, colleges in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed till January 23

Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 16, 2022 2:09 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to further close all educational institutions in the state- schools and colleges till January 23. The state government on January 5 directed to close schools and colleges till January 16. Meanwhile, the schools can continue online classes for their students.

For the students of Class 11 and Class 12, the UP government said, classes will be held in online mode and schools will organise vaccination camps to vaccinate the students between 15 and 18 age groups. Students will be allowed to visit their schools to get vaccinated against Covid.

For children in Anganbadis, although the classes have been discontinued, the distribution of food and rations will continue.

Meanwhile, the schools, colleges in Telangana will be closed further till January 30. The state government on Sunday, January 16 decided to extend the vacation of all educational institutions in Telangana till January 30. Earlier, the state government declared holidays for schools, colleges from January 8 to 16.

The Kerala government also ordered closure of schools for classes 1 to 9 till further orders. The offline classes will be suspended up to standard 9 for two weeks starting from January 21.

