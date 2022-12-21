Uttar Pradesh School Timings To Change In View Of Cold Wave Situation

  • Home
The timings of all schools in Lucknow district has been rescheduled from 10 am to 3 pm amid cold wave situation.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 21, 2022 3:36 pm IST

Schools timings in Lucknow district has been rescheduled from 10 am to 3 pm
Image credit: shutterstock
New Delhi:

The timings of all schools in Lucknow district has been rescheduled from 10 am to 3 pm amid cold wave situation. Surya Pal Gangwar, District Magistrate, Lucknow, in a letter ordered schools to function between 10 am to 3 pm from December 21 to December 31, 2022. The DM Lucknow has directed schools to strictly adhere to the order.

School management, parents/guardians and students can check the validity of this order on district's website-- lucknow.nic.in. A statement in the letter of DM Lucknow quoted by the ANI in its tweet reads, "In the district, the timings of all council/aided/recognized board schools from classes 1 to 8 in the district will function between 10 am to 3 pm from December 21 to December 31, 2022."

"In view of the cold wave situation, schools in Lucknow will function from 10 am to 3 pm till December 31," ANI tweet reads.

Moreover, the schools from classes 1 to 12 in Gazhiabad district will function from 9 am. Rakesh Kumar Singh, DM Gazhiabad, has directed schools to open at 9 am from December 21, onwards. The DM Gazhiabad has directed all schools including UP Board, CBSE, ICSE, Madrasa Education Board and Sanskrit schools to strictly implement the orders.

