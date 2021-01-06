Uttar Pradesh Scholarship 2020: Apply For Post-Matric Scholarship By February 5

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has started the online applications for the post-matric scholarship for qualified students of 2020 board exams. Students of Science stream who have scored 334 marks out of the total 500 marks, 313 marks in Commerce Stream out of 500 and 304 out of 500 marks in Humanities stream will be eligible for this Ministry of Education funded scholarship. The scholarship scheme aims to benefit the students who enroll for higher studies after Class 12.

Among the 11,460 qualified students, as per the Ministry of Education’s guidelines on scholarships, the students in Science, Commerce and Humanities will be provided the scholarships in the ratio of 3:2:1.

The last date for submission of online applications is February 5, 2021. To be eligible for the scholarship scheme, the family earnings of the students must be below Rs 8 lakhs. The student must also be a domicile of Uttar Pradesh and pursuing undergraduate degree for the session 2020-21.

Those students who are already availing Uttar Pradesh post-matric scholarship can also apply for the renewal of the scholarship.

UP Scholarship 2020: To Apply

Step 1: Visit the National Scholarship Portal and click on the designated scholarship link

Step 2: Read the guidelines carefully, select the undertaking and 'Continue'.

Step 3: Select the state of domicile, scholarship category, scheme type (scholarship scheme), gender, and fill the other required details

Step 4: Provide details of bank including name of bank, IFSC and account number

Step 5: Select Aadhaar or Bank Account Number as identification detail and click on the 'Register' button

Step 6: The mobile number will be verified and an OTP will be generated.

Step 7: Log in again using the OTP and fill the scholarship form.

Step 8: An application ID and password will be generated. Use that for future references.