Uttar Pradesh Government To Review School Curriculum, Textbooks

Uttar Pradesh To Review School Curriculum, Textbooks

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department and Basic Education Council held a meeting today to review the state schools’ syllabi. The officials of State Council of Education, Research and Training (SCERT) also took part in the discussion to rework the school curriculum and include Indian environment, local characteristics of Uttar Pradesh and chapters on Indian personalities.

The meeting was attended by officials of the State Institute of Language, Institute of Advanced Studies, Institute of English Language and State Institute of Science.

उत्तर प्रदेश के बेसिक शिक्षा परिषद में पाठ्यक्रमों में भारतीय परिवेश, उत्तर प्रदेश की स्थानीय विशेषताओं और राष्ट्रीय महापुरुषों के व्यक्तित्व एवं कृतित्त्व को पाठ्यक्रम में समाहित करने हेतु आज लखनऊ में बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग की पाठ्यक्रम समिति की बैठक की तथा एससीईआरटी और pic.twitter.com/3b7wP5Iht4 — Dr Satish Dwivedi (@drdwivedisatish) February 17, 2021

A team of subject-matter experts is expected to be formed who would help to decide on the new changes in the school textbooks and work accordingly.