Uttar Pradesh Government To Review School Curriculum, Textbooks

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department and Basic Education Council held a meeting today to review the state schools’ syllabi.

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department and Basic Education Council held a meeting today to review the state schools’ syllabi. The officials of State Council of Education, Research and Training (SCERT) also took part in the discussion to rework the school curriculum and include Indian environment, local characteristics of Uttar Pradesh and chapters on Indian personalities.

The meeting was attended by officials of the State Institute of Language, Institute of Advanced Studies, Institute of English Language and State Institute of Science.

A team of subject-matter experts is expected to be formed who would help to decide on the new changes in the school textbooks and work accordingly.

