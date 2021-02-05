Uttar Pradesh To Reopen Schools For Classes 1 To 8

Uttar Pradesh will be reopening its state schools for Classes 6 to 8 from February 10, 2021 and for Classes 1 to 5 from March 1. The classes will be held in accordance with the COVID-19 Standard Operating Protocols (SOP) issued by the Union Health Ministry for reopening the schools. The school authorities will have to comply with the health protocols including wearing face masks, maintaining social distance and using hand sanitisers inside the school.

Uttar Pradesh State Education Minister confirmed holding offline classes for the primary and middle school as he said that, “In accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Centre and state government, the primary and upper primary or middle schools under the basic education department will be reopened”.

The schools have been directed to prepare their classrooms and other common areas as per the COVID-19 guidelines and then hold the offline classes from the given dates.

Uttar Pradesh had closed down its state schools in March along with the nationwide lockdown as part of the COVID-19 curbs. Since then, most of the schools have been conducting online classes for the students.