Uttar Pradesh: Registration For Free JEE, NEET Coaching Begins Today; Details Here

The application window for the newly launched Abhyuday Scheme of the Uttar Pradesh Government has opened today at abhyuday.up.gov.in. As part of the Abhyuday Scheme, the Uttar Pradesh Government has set up coaching centres and offer free classes to prepare the students for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for engineering, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the medical aspirants, entrance exam for the National Defence Academy (NDA), Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams.

The 'Abhyuday' coaching centres will be set up at the divisional level in the first phase and will be followed up at the district level in the next phase. The Uttar Pradesh Abhyuday coaching institutes will start functioning from February 16.

Abhyuday Scheme: Application Steps

Step 1: Go to the official website -- abhyuday.up.gov.in

Step 2: On the registration page, select the designated application link

Step 3: Fill the details including personal details and educational qualification

Step 4: Upload documents if required

Step 5: Submit the Abhyuday application

“The classes will be held physically as well as in virtual mode and guidance will be given for various examinations be it the NEET, IIT JEE, NDA, CDS or UPSC examinations. The coaching centres will give a new platform to youths and motivate them to scale new heights," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said earlier.

The free Abhyuday coaching will also involve provision of direct counselling by senior IAS, IPS and PCS officers for the aspirants. In case of NDA and CDS examinations, thorough training will be given by principals of Sainik Schools in UP. For the JEE and NEET preparation, there will be separate classes for NEET and JEE exams. Lectures and study materials covering the entire syllabus of the competitive examinations will also be made available online.