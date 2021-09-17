UP rain: Schools that are holding Intermediate (Class 12) and Class 10 improvement exams will remain open (PTI file)

All educational institutes in Uttar Pradesh, including schools and colleges will remain closed for two days, on September 17 and 18, in view of heavy rain in many parts of the state, the Secondary Education Department of the state said. However, schools that are holding Intermediate (Class 12) and Class 10 improvement exams will remain open, it said.

“In view of excessive rain in many areas of the state, for the next 2 days (on 17th and 18th September 2021), all educational institutions including schools and colleges in the state will remain closed as per the instructions of the Hon'ble Chief Minister, but the schools that are High School and Intermediate improvement examination centers will function as usual,” an official statement said.

UP board improvement exams will start on September 18, as per the schedule announced previously, it said.

Aradhana Shukla, Additional Chief Secretary, Secondary Education, said that the improvement exams will be conducted following all precautions.

UP Board compartment, improvement exams will begin on September 18 for both Class 10 and Class 12 students. Exams for Class 10 students will continue till October 4 and Class 12 exams will end on October 6.

Students who are unhappy with their UP board result 2021 have an opportunity to improve their scores by appearing in the offline examinations.