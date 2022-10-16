Uttar Pradesh To Provide Medical, Engineering Education In Hindi From Coming Year: Yogi Adityanath

Medical and engineering programmes will be imparted in Hindi from coming year in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that some medical and engineering books in the state have been translated into Hindi and from the coming year, the programmes for those subjects will be made available in the universities and colleges can be studied in Hindi as well.

The Chief Minister in a social media post said: “Some medical and engineering books in Uttar Pradesh have been translated into Hindi.”

“From the coming year, the courses of these subjects will be available in the universities and colleges of the state to be studied in Hindi also,” he added.

उत्तर प्रदेश में मेडिकल और इंजीनियरिंग की कुछ पुस्तकों का हिंदी में अनुवाद कर दिया गया है।



आगामी वर्ष से प्रदेश के विश्वविद्यालयों और महाविद्यालयों में इन विषयों के पाठ्यक्रम हिंदी में भी पढ़ने के लिए मिलेंगे। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 15, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today released textbooks in Hindi of three subjects for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in the Hindi language. Terming it as an important day in history, Mr Shah said Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to start the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) course in Hindi.

“This day will be written in the history in golden letters,” he said while unveiling the textbooks of medical biochemistry, anatomy and medical physiology subjects in Hindi for the MBBS students at a function in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal.

The Union Minister said the work is on to start technical and medical education in eight other languages of the country. The MBBS course in Hindi was launched as part of the National Education policy and soon it will be started in other languages also, he said.