Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi To Inaugurate 9 Medical Colleges On July 30

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while chairing a review meeting on COVID-19, said Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate new medical colleges in nine districts of Deoria, Etah, Fatehpur, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Siddharth Nagar, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 21, 2021 10:09 pm IST | Source: PTI

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the colleges from Siddharth Nagar district (PTI file)
Lucknow:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on July 30 inaugurate nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, the state government said in a statement on Wednesday. The PM will inaugurate the colleges from Siddharth Nagar district.

All necessary arrangements for the prime minister's programme should be completed in time, he directed officials, the statement said.

Aimed at providing better health facilities to people of Uttar Pradesh, the nine medical colleges will be made functional by the July-end, the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

