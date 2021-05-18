Uttar Pradesh: Online Teaching For Classes 9-12 To Resume From May 20

The UP government had earlier cancelled online classes up to May 20 (representational)

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will resume teaching-learning online from May 20 for Classes 9 to 12, an official statement said. On May 10, the state government extended the closure of schools till May 20 and cancelled online classes, in view of the second wave of COVID-19.

Now, as the number of COVID-19 cases is decreasing, it has been decided to resume classes, a government order said. District School Inspectors will ensure the smooth functioning of the online classes, it added.

School principals will make arrangements for online teaching-learning in such a way that teachers can work from their homes for most of the academic work, it said. The government has asked schools to further strengthen the online mode of teaching-learning through e-content, which have been developed by the state and central governments.

Teachers who have been infected with COVID-19, or suffering from post-COVID symptoms have been asked to inform school principals, so that the online classes can run uninterrupted. Similarly, COVID-positive students, or students with a COVID-positive family member should not be forced to attend online classes, the statement added.

Both the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in Uttar Pradesh were earlier postponed amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Fresh date sheets are yet to be released.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Secretary Divya Kant Shukla recently clarified that a revised date sheet which is being circulated on WhatsApp is fake.

“It is informed that the high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) examinations date sheet of the year 2021 was being circulated on WhatsApp dated 17-5-2021 which says that examinations will be held from 05 June 2021 to 25 June 2021. This timetable is absolutely fake. FIR will be registered against those who have circulated this fake news,” the Board Secretary said.