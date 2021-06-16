Uttar Pradesh: No Hike In Engineering, Polytechnic Fees For Upcoming Academic Session

  • Home
The Uttar Pradesh Government has directed not to increase fees for the upcoming academic session 2021-22 in private and aided institutions of Engineering and Polytechnic under the Technical Education Department.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 16, 2021 4:20 pm IST

UP: No hike in engineering, polytechnic fees for 2021-22 session
New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Government has said Engineering and Polytechnic institutions can take fees in accordance with the arrangements they had for the 2020-21 session. The decision to not hike the fees has been made after taking into consideration the Covid situation in mind and the financial crisis associated with it.

The Uttar Pradesh Government has said Engineering and Polytechnic institutions can take fees in accordance with the arrangements they had for the 2020-21 session. The decision to not hike the fees has been made after taking into consideration the Covid situation in mind and the financial crisis associated with it.

Announcing this, Alok Kumar, Secretary to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said: “Keeping Covid situation in mind, UP Govt decided not to hike fees for the session 2021-22 in private and aided institutions of Engineering and Polytechnic, running under the Technical Education Department.”

“The fees shall remain same as of the year 2020-21,” Mr Kumar added.

The Uttar Pradesh Government has also banned any increase in school fees across all the boards for the upcoming academic session (2021-2022) owing to the coronavirus pandemic situation, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said earlier.

Mr Sharma, who also holds the portfolio of the Secondary Education department, in a statement said many families are affected economically due to the Covid second wave and schools are physically closed while online classes are going on.

"Keeping this in mind, the government has taken a balanced decision so that the common man does no have to bear extra load and also schools could provide salaries to teachers and other staff," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

