Uttar Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins; Details Here

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: The candidates who wish to apply for NEET PG 2022 counselling can do so on the official website- upneet.gov.in till September 28

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 26, 2022 5:38 pm IST

NEET PG 2022 merit list will be released on September 28
Image credit: shutterstock.com

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh has commenced the NEET PG counselling 2022 registration process. The candidates who wish to apply for NEET PG 2022 counselling can do so on the official website- upneet.gov.in till September 28. The application fee is Rs 3000. ALSO READ | Bihar NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registration Ends Today

The UP NEET PG counselling will be held for admission to state quota seats. Candidates will have to login at the official websites -- upneet.gov.in or dgmeup.in to register for the counselling process. NEET PG 2022 merit list will be released on September 28/ 29 and seat allotment result on October 3/ 4.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Important Schedule

  1. Online registration: September 26
  2. Application process ends- September 28
  3. Last date to pay application fee- September 28
  4. Merit List- September 28/ 29
  5. NEET PG Seat Allotment Result- October 3/ 4.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Steps To Register

  • Go to the official website -- upneet.gov.in
  • Click on the designated registration link
  • Select course
  • Enter credentials including NEET roll numbers and email id
  • Login and fill the application form
  • Pay the NEET counselling fee
  • Lock options
  • Submit.

The UP NEET PG counselling 2022 process is being conducted for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma seats in government colleges and MDS seats in private colleges.

