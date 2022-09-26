Uttar Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET PG 2022 merit list will be released on September 28

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh has commenced the NEET PG counselling 2022 registration process. The candidates who wish to apply for NEET PG 2022 counselling can do so on the official website- upneet.gov.in till September 28. The application fee is Rs 3000. ALSO READ | Bihar NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registration Ends Today

The UP NEET PG counselling will be held for admission to state quota seats. Candidates will have to login at the official websites -- upneet.gov.in or dgmeup.in to register for the counselling process. NEET PG 2022 merit list will be released on September 28/ 29 and seat allotment result on October 3/ 4.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Important Schedule

Online registration: September 26 Application process ends- September 28 Last date to pay application fee- September 28 Merit List- September 28/ 29 NEET PG Seat Allotment Result- October 3/ 4.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Steps To Register

Go to the official website -- upneet.gov.in

Click on the designated registration link

Select course

Enter credentials including NEET roll numbers and email id

Login and fill the application form

Pay the NEET counselling fee

Lock options

Submit.

The UP NEET PG counselling 2022 process is being conducted for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma seats in government colleges and MDS seats in private colleges.