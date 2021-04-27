Uttar Pradesh JEE (Polytechnic) Application To Close On April 30; Know Admission Process, Eligibility

UPJEE aplication window will close on April 30. Students can apply online at jeecup.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will close the UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic), or UPJEE, on April 30. UPJEE 2021 is a state-level examination for admissions into all state and aided and private sector polytechnic institutions affiliated to the Council of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh. Applicants can fill the online application at jeecup.nic.in till April 30. Scheduled to be held between June 15 and June 20, the UPJEE 2021 will be conducted in online mode.

The candidate will be provided with facility for mock test. Link for mock test will be available on website before one month of the examination. The mock test will be a replica of the online examination.

Steps To Apply For JEECUP 2021

Step 1: Go to jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: Register with names and contact details

Step 3: Fill the required details and upload educational and other supporting documents

Step 4: Pay the application fee online

Step 5: Submit the UPJEE application form

UPJEE 2021: Eligibility

The candidates who have passed the minimum qualifying examination from an institute situated in Uttar Pradesh or parents of the candidate are domicile of Uttar Pradesh or parents of candidate is employee of Central Government and currently posted in Uttar Pradesh will be given preference. After admission of above-mentioned candidates, if seats are vacant, then admission will be open for rest qualified candidates of ‘Other than Uttar Pradesh’. Foreign candidates should be nominated/recommended by their own Country and nominated, recommended or agreed by Government of India.