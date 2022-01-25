  • Home
Schools have been asked to hold such programmes on the occasion, including group singing of the national anthem, in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol.

Jan 25, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Issues Guidelines For Republic Day Celebrations In Schools, Colleges
The instruction further stated that a joint march of NCC scouts and guides should be organised in the evening.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, January 25, issued guidelines for the Republic Day celebrations in all schools and educational institutions in the state. As per the guidelines, schools have been asked to hoist the national flag at 10 am on January 26.

Schools have been asked to hold such programmes on the occasion, including group singing of the national anthem, in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol. During the celebration, students must be briefed about the history of the freedom struggle, and while honouring the sacrifice of the armed forces, inspirational stories about the lives of patriots should be repeated in order to create national consciousness, the order said.

During the day, sports, cycle races, and other activities should be organised in educational institutions. The instruction further stated that a joint march of NCC scouts and guides should be organised in the evening.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also asked schools affiliated with it to play videos created by the Ministry of Defence as part of Azadi Ka Amit Mahotsav. The board has also urged the students, teachers, and their families to register themselves and watch the live streaming of the Republic Day Parade on January 26 and the Beating the Retreat Ceremony on January 29.

The Ministry of Defence has created five promo videos showing highlights of Republic Day 2022 to celebrate 75 glorious years of India’s Independence as a part of Azadi Ka Amit Mahotsav. These promo videos are available on the YouTube channel, India RDC, and indianrdc.mod.gov.in.

"You are requested to play these videos in your schools during break while conducting online classes," CBSE said in a statement. These videos, CBSE added, may also be played during the weekend so that the highlights of Republic Day may be disseminated to the citizens of India.

