Uttar Pradesh To Hold Final Semester Polytechnic Exams From August 18; Details Here

UP polytechnic exams from August 18

The Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh, will conduct the final semester examinations for the polytechnic courses from August 18. The final semester polytechnic exams will be held in online mode between August 18 and September 4 in 90 minutes shifts. The board has also provided the students with an option to appear for mock tests. The mock tests will acquaint the students with the online setup of examinations.

The annual polytechnic exams will be held in remote-proctored mode. The board has released detailed guidelines as to how the exams will be conducted. In a remote-proctored test, applicants can take the tests at their homes but will still be invigilated. Students will require internet connection and a computer system with a webcam and microphone. The online exams will be conducted for multiple-choice questions and will not carry any negative marking for wrong answers.

UP Polytechnic Exams: Time Table

Students have to login before 30 minutes of the scheduled start time. As per the guidelines, students will have to wear formal clothes to appear for the exams and be seated in a chair in a well-lit room. The desk or table should not have books or any study materials.

To appear for the online final semester examinations in online mode, students will also have to register with their identity cards before the exam by August 17. The final semester applicants will have to apply and register for the online remote-proctored test with their contact numbers and email ids, and keep these contact addresses during the entire process of examination.