Uttar Pradesh Governor Directs State Universities To Install Biometric Systems To Ensure Proper Attendance

An adequate number of biometric machines should be installed in the universities. A centralised server should also be put in place so that all the data is available on it, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 19, 2022 2:06 pm IST | Source: PTI

Uttar Pradesh universities have been given a deadline of May 30 to start using the biometric system (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has directed all state universities to install biometric systems to keep a record of attendance and salaries paid to the staff, officials said on Tuesday. The announcement was made after the issue of irregular attendance of the teaching and non-teaching staff was raised in review meetings held in the Raj Bhavan, the official order said.

The directive was issued to the vice-chancellors of all state universities, additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries of departments of higher education, medical education, Ayush and sports, Additional Chief Secretary to Governor Mahesh Gupta said.

"Some staff members are not present during their assigned work hours and do not discharge their duties," Ms Patel said in the order.

She also said salaries should be linked with biometric attendance. According to the order, universities have been given a deadline of May 30 to start using the system so that the salary for the month of June can be paid through it.

Laying emphasis on punctuality and discharge of duties, Ms Patel directed that the system should be made compulsory.

For this, an adequate number of biometric machines should be installed in the universities, she said. A centralised server should also be put in place so that all the data is available on it, she added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

