Uttar Pradesh Governor Calls On Ramesh Pokhriyal; Discusses Issues On Education

During the meet, issues relating to the education sector including the implementation of National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) in the state were discussed. Mr Pokhriyal also said that NCERT is developing a new National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 11, 2021 10:17 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Twitter @DrRPNishank
New Delhi:

The Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel has called on Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today. During the meet, issues relating to the education sector including the implementation of National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) in the state were discussed. Apart from the Governor and the Union Education Minister, senior officials of the Ministry also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Ms Patel highlighted the initiatives taken by the State Education Department, Uttar Pradesh, including training of Anganwadi workers and teachers to ensure the academic welfare of the students. The Governor also presented a copy of the book ‘Teacher’s guide’ for students of the Pre-primary level and Primary level, to Mr Nishank. The guide, as per a statement, will help teachers to develop a better understanding of student-centric teaching practices covering various subjects including environment and value education in a joyful manner.

During the meet, Mr Pokhriyal said that as outlined in New Education policy, the foundation literacy and numeracy mission will be extended to Early Childhood Care Education for which a framework will be prepared on learning outcomes, teachers training, etc. Mr Pokhriyal also informed that NCERT is developing a new National Curriculum Framework (NCF). He added that the suggestions given in the Teacher’s Guide will be examined and suitably incorporated in the NCF.

The Education Minister in his micro-blogging site said: "During a courtesy call at my Delhi residence today, Uttar Pradesh Governor Respected Anandiben Patel and I discussed various issues related to education and implementation of new education policy."

