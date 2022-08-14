  • Home
  • Education
  • Uttar Pradesh Government To Set Up War Room In Lucknow To Curb Copying In Exams

Uttar Pradesh Government To Set Up War Room In Lucknow To Curb Copying In Exams

"All the examination centres will be connected to the Lucknow-based war room for ensuring transparency in examination," Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 14, 2022 11:12 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card: Release Date And Time
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key, Result Release Date And Time Updates
CUET UG 2022 Revised Exam Dates Out; Details Here
NTA Issues CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 Admit Card; Direct Link To Download
Telangana TS PECET 2022 Application Deadline Extended; Details Here
CUET UG Phase 4 Postponed For 11,000 Candidates To Accommodate Choice City For Exam Centre
Uttar Pradesh Government To Set Up War Room In Lucknow To Curb Copying In Exams
All the examination centres will be connected to the Lucknow-based war room, Upadhyay said
Image credit: shutterstock.com
Mathura:

A war room will soon be set up in Lucknow to curb the menace of copying in exams, Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said on Saturday. "All the examination centres will be connected to the Lucknow-based war room for ensuring transparency in examination," Upadhyay said. He said the condition of lecturers in self-financing colleges is miserable as they are not getting adequate pay.

To overcome the anomaly, a meeting of representatives of lecturers and management committees would be called in September in Lucknow, he added. Upadhyay said the new National Education Policy will change the education scenario since it blends ancient Indian culture with modern developments in education.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Uttar pradesh government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card: Release Date And Time
JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card: Release Date And Time
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key, Result Release Date And Time Updates
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key, Result Release Date And Time Updates
Independence Day 2022: This Is How Schools, Colleges Held Prabhat Pheris As Part Of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
Independence Day 2022: This Is How Schools, Colleges Held Prabhat Pheris As Part Of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
Better Outcome In Research, Academics Through Siddha: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal
Better Outcome In Research, Academics Through Siddha: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal
India Celebrating 75th Independence Day In 2022; Here's Speech Ideas For Students
India Celebrating 75th Independence Day In 2022; Here's Speech Ideas For Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................