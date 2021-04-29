Uttar Pradesh: Government School Teachers To Work From Home Till May 20

All the government school teachers in Uttar Pradesh have been asked to work from home till May 20, 2021

School teachers in Uttar Pradesh will be allowed to work from home till May 20, Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi said on April 29. The decision has been made in view of the current situation of COVID-19 in the state.

“In view of the current circumstances of COVID-19, all teachers, teachers, instructors, and teachers of Kasturba Gandhi Girls School will be allowed to work from home by 20 May 2021,” the minister said.

कोविड-19 की वर्तमान परिस्थितियों को देखते हुए अब 20 मई 2021 तक बेसिक शिक्षा परिषद के सभी शिक्षकों, शिक्षामित्रों, अनुदेशकों तथा कस्तूरबा गांधी बालिका विद्यालय की शिक्षिकाओं को घर से कार्य करने (Work From Home) की अनुमति होगी। pic.twitter.com/iVyHRNeNim — Dr Satish Dwivedi (@drdwivedisatish) April 29, 2021

Earlier, the state government suspended offline teaching for students of Classes 1 to 12, till May 15. The government had also postponed Classes 10, 12 board exams.

These examinations will be held after May 20 and the new timetable will be decided in the first week of May, an official statement said. The exams were previously scheduled to begin on May 8.

The government had also deferred university and college exams in the state till May 15.

A decision regarding the conduct of these exams will be taken in the first week of May, U Chief Minister and Secondary Education Minister Dinesh Sharma had said.

“In view of the coronavirus spread, secondary education board’s (UPMSP) proposed exams from May 8 have been postponed till May 20 and university, college exams have been postponed till May 15. A decision on exams will be taken in the first week of May,” the minister had tweeted.