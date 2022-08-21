Uttar Pradesh Government Appoints Ex-UGC Chairman As Education Advisor

  • Home
The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed former University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Dhirendra Pal Singh as its advisor on education, a spokesperson said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 21, 2022 5:48 pm IST | Source: PTI

The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed former University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Dhirendra Pal Singh as its advisor on education, a spokesperson said. Professor Singh was UGC chairperson from 2018-2021.

Mr Singh has also served as vice-chancellor of the Kashi Hindu Vishwavidyalaya (Banaras Hindu University), Dr HS Gaur Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar (MP) and Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore (MP). He has also worked as director of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

