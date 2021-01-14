Uttar Pradesh To Get 51 New Government, 28 Private Colleges Soon

  • Home
The Uttar Pradesh Government will open 51 new government colleges and 28 new private colleges across the state. The new colleges seek to give a boost to the higher education sector of the state.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 14, 2021 3:28 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Government will set up new Government and Private colleges in the state. As per reports, the government will open 51 new government colleges and 28 private colleges across the state. The new colleges seek to give a boost to the higher education sector of the state.

In order to bridge the digital divide among the students, the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma said that as many as 120 colleges have started constructing e-learning parks. The Uttar Pradesh Government, as per reports, have granted Rs 15 lakh as grants against big projects and Rs 5 lakhs for smaller projects.

Announcing the opening of the new government and private colleges in the state, the Uttar Pradesh Government in their micro-blogging site -- Twitter -- said: “28 private universities, 51 state colleges to be opened in Uttar Pradesh.”

Earlier on December 14, the state government had said that it plans to have a medical college in each of the 75 districts in the state. Addressing an investment and tourism event organised under the banner of Uttar Pradesh Association of North America (UPANA), Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured “every facility” will be provided to those who plan to invest in the state’s development.

Uttar Pradesh News
