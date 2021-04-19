Uttar Pradesh Extends UPJEE Application Deadline Till April 30

UPJEE 2021 application deadline extended to April 30

Joint Entrance Examination Council in Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the last date to fill UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) or UPJEE 2021 application form till April 30. The candidates can fill the application form at jeecup.nic.in. The entrance exam will be held from July 15 to July 20. While some papers of UPJEE will be held on online mode, a few others will be conducted offline.

JEECUP 2021 exam for Group A, E1 and E2 will be conducted in online mode only. The Papers of rest Groups i.e., B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7 and K8 will be conducted in online mode in selected districts.

JEECUP 2021 Eligibility Criteria

UPJEE 2021 candidates must have completed Class 10 with a minimum of 35 percent marks to apply for polytechnic courses.

Steps To Apply For JEECUP 2021

Step 1: Go to jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: Register with names and contact details

Step 3: Fill the required details and upload educational and other supporting documents

Step 4: Pay the application fee online

Step 5: Submit the UPJEE application form

UPJEE 2021 is a state level examination for admissions into all state and aided and private sector polytechnic institutions affiliated to the Council of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.