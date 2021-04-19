  • Home
  • Education
  • Uttar Pradesh Extends UPJEE Application Deadline Till April 30

Uttar Pradesh Extends UPJEE Application Deadline Till April 30

Joint Entrance Examination Council in Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the last date to fill UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) or UPJEE 2021 application form till April 30.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 19, 2021 7:32 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEECUP 2021 Application Form Released; Exam From June 15 To 20
JEECUP 2021 Dates Announced; Exam From June 15 To 20
JEECUP Counselling 2020: Additional Round Registration Begins
JEECUP 2020 Counselling: Registration, Choice-Filling, Direct Admission Begins
JEECUP 2020 Round 5 Counselling: Application Starts; Register Online Till October 31
JEECUP 2020 Round 4 Counselling: Application Begins; Check Details Here
Uttar Pradesh Extends UPJEE Application Deadline Till April 30
UPJEE 2021 application deadline extended to April 30
New Delhi:

Joint Entrance Examination Council in Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the last date to fill UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) or UPJEE 2021 application form till April 30. The candidates can fill the application form at jeecup.nic.in. The entrance exam will be held from July 15 to July 20. While some papers of UPJEE will be held on online mode, a few others will be conducted offline.

JEECUP 2021 exam for Group A, E1 and E2 will be conducted in online mode only. The Papers of rest Groups i.e., B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7 and K8 will be conducted in online mode in selected districts.

JEECUP 2021 Eligibility Criteria

UPJEE 2021 candidates must have completed Class 10 with a minimum of 35 percent marks to apply for polytechnic courses.

Steps To Apply For JEECUP 2021

Step 1: Go to jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: Register with names and contact details

Step 3: Fill the required details and upload educational and other supporting documents

Step 4: Pay the application fee online

Step 5: Submit the UPJEE application form

UPJEE 2021 is a state level examination for admissions into all state and aided and private sector polytechnic institutions affiliated to the Council of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

Click here for more Education News
UPJEE JEECUP result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Live Updates: Status Of Board Exams 2021; Where Colleges Are Closed
Live | Live Updates: Status Of Board Exams 2021; Where Colleges Are Closed
Despite Lockdown, IIT-Madras Files For 184 Patents In 2020
Despite Lockdown, IIT-Madras Files For 184 Patents In 2020
Punjab Coaching Centres To Remain Closed Till April 30
Punjab Coaching Centres To Remain Closed Till April 30
Kerala To Continue Classes 10, 12 Board Exams Despite COVID-19 Surge
Kerala To Continue Classes 10, 12 Board Exams Despite COVID-19 Surge
NEET 2021 Postponed? Know Details Here
NEET 2021 Postponed? Know Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................