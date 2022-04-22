  • Home
Uttar Pradesh: Education Institutions Directed To Form 'Road Safety Clubs'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed authorities to install a ‘panic button’ for the safety of women in the UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 22, 2022 5:20 pm IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Shutterstock
Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered formation of 'Road Safety Clubs' in all secondary and higher educational institutions for road safety. "There is a need to work on a large scale to reduce the number of deaths that happen in road accidents in the state," he said and directed authorities to form these clubs on a priority basis.

The CM gave instructions while seeing presentations made by various departments at a meeting held here. He also directed them to install a ‘panic button’ for the safety of women in the UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses.

The CM directed the officials to start a parcel or courier service by government buses. He said that in the last five years, more than 26,000 villages have been connected with UPSRTC buses, and efforts should now be made make them available in every village.

He gave orders to add 2,000 new contract buses in the fleet of the UPSRTC, and to expedite the process of adding another 5,000 new buses in future. Mr Adityanath directed officials to include new mining areas in the district survey report by conducting a mineral mapping of all major rivers of Bundelkhand and Purvanchal in the next six months.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

