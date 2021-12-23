Uttar Pradesh CPPNET 2021 Admit Card Released, How To Download

Image credit: shutterstock.com CPPNET 2021 will be held on December 25

UP CPPNET 2021 Admit Card: The admit card for the Combined Paramedical, Pharmacy and Nursing Entrance Test (CPPNET 2021) has been released. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- upums.ac.in. The Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) will conduct the CPPNET exam on December 25 in computer based mode.

CPPNET 2021 will be held in 18 exam centres of the state. The exam will be of 120 minutes, paper 1 will contain subjects of Biology / Maths, Chemistry, Physics and paper 2 on General Hindi, General English, General Studies.

UP CPPNET Admit Card 2021: Steps To Download

Visit the official website- upums.ac.in Click on 'CPPNET 2021 admit card' link Enter roll number and date of birth CPPNET 2021 admit card will appear on the screen Download hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.

The application process was earlier concluded on December 15. For details on CPPNET exam, please visit the website- upums.ac.in.