  • Home
  • Education
  • Uttar Pradesh CPPNET 2021 Admit Card Released, How To Download

Uttar Pradesh CPPNET 2021 Admit Card Released, How To Download

CPPNET 2021 will be held on December 25 in computer based mode. Download admit card at upums.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 23, 2021 10:28 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Foreign Dental Graduate Screening Test 2021 To Be Held On January 11
JEE Main 2022 Dates Soon; Updates On Registration Process, Exam Pattern
NID Design Aptitude Test 2022 Prelims Admit Card Released, How To Download
WBJEE 2022 Application Process To Commence Tomorrow: Details On Syllabus, Paper Pattern, Exam Dates
TN Paramedical Counselling 2021: Registration Begins From Today; Know How To Apply
IIM CAT 2021 Result: Release Date And Time Updates
Uttar Pradesh CPPNET 2021 Admit Card Released, How To Download
CPPNET 2021 will be held on December 25
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

UP CPPNET 2021 Admit Card: The admit card for the Combined Paramedical, Pharmacy and Nursing Entrance Test (CPPNET 2021) has been released. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- upums.ac.in. The Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) will conduct the CPPNET exam on December 25 in computer based mode.

CPPNET 2021 will be held in 18 exam centres of the state. The exam will be of 120 minutes, paper 1 will contain subjects of Biology / Maths, Chemistry, Physics and paper 2 on General Hindi, General English, General Studies.

UP CPPNET Admit Card 2021: Steps To Download

  1. Visit the official website- upums.ac.in
  2. Click on 'CPPNET 2021 admit card' link
  3. Enter roll number and date of birth
  4. CPPNET 2021 admit card will appear on the screen
  5. Download hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.

The application process was earlier concluded on December 15. For details on CPPNET exam, please visit the website- upums.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
PG medical admission NEET Medical Admission PG Medical Admissions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Foreign Dental Graduate Screening Test 2021 To Be Held On January 11
Foreign Dental Graduate Screening Test 2021 To Be Held On January 11
Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University For Women To Have New Campus In Narela: Manish Sisodia
Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University For Women To Have New Campus In Narela: Manish Sisodia
Indraprastha University Starts E-Magazine For Disabled Persons
Indraprastha University Starts E-Magazine For Disabled Persons
Vedic Mathematics To Be Introduced In Gujarat Schools From Next Year
Vedic Mathematics To Be Introduced In Gujarat Schools From Next Year
Delhi Government To Increase Salary Of Guest, Contract Teachers: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Government To Increase Salary Of Guest, Contract Teachers: Manish Sisodia
.......................... Advertisement ..........................