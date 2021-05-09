Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) Postponed; Application Deadline Extended Till May 31

  • Home
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test, or UPCET. The entrance test, scheduled to be held on June 15, will now be held at a later date. Applicants can register at upcet.nta.nic.in till May 31.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 9, 2021 8:39 am IST

UPCET 2021 has been postponed, new dates will be announced later
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) has been postponed. The UPCET administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA), has also extended the last date to submit online application for the entrance test. Earlier scheduled to close on May 10, the application window will now remain open till May 31. Candidates seeking admission to first-year undergraduate courses, lateral entry to second-year undergraduate courses and postgraduate programmes can register on -- upcet.nta.nic.in. The new revised date of UPCET 2021 will be announced later.

“With a view to remove hardship caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to postpone the UPCET 2021 exam scheduled on June 15, 2021, and also extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam,” read an NTA statement issued on May 8.

NTA will also provide the applicants with an opportunity to make minor corrections on the UPCET application form. The application correction window will remain open between June 2 and June 8.

Steps To Apply For UPCET 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website -- upcet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link for UG or PG programmes

Step 3: Fill the registration form and submit to generate login credentials

Step 4: Now, login with your credentials and fill the application form

UPCET 2021 will be held for admission to various courses offered by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Gorakhpur, and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU) Kanpur, for the academic session 2021-22.

