Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) Application Deadline Extended

Applicants seeking admission to first-year undergraduate courses, lateral entry to second-year undergraduate courses and postgraduate programmes can register on -- upcet.nta.nic.in

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 9, 2021 11:06 pm IST

Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) Application Deadline Extended
UPCET 2021 application deadline extended
New Delhi:

The application deadline for Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) has been extended. The UPCET administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA), will now close the application window on July 15. Applicants seeking admission to first-year undergraduate courses, lateral entry to second-year undergraduate courses and postgraduate programmes can register on -- upcet.nta.nic.in.

"The Online Application for UPCET-2021 being extended upto 15.07.2021," a statement on the official website read.

Steps To Apply For UPCET 2021

Step 1 Go to the official website -- upcet.nta.nic.in

Step 2 Click on the registration link for UG or PG programmes

Step 3 Fill the registration form and submit to generate login credentials

Step 4 Now, login with your credentials and fill the application form

UPCET 2021 will be held for admission to various courses offered by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Gorakhpur, and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU) Kanpur, for the academic session 2021-22.

Till 2020, admission to professional courses including Pharmacy and Architecture at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, was offered through UPSEE. However, the institute had last year announced it will use JEE Main for admission to the first-year BTech, BArch and MTech (integrated) programmes.

