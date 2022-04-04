  • Home
  • Education
  • Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Launches 'School Chalo Abhiyan' From Shravasti District

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Launches 'School Chalo Abhiyan' From Shravasti District

The School Chalo Abhiyan is being started in UP's Shravasti district which has the lowest literacy rate in the state followed by Bahraich, Balrampur, Badaun and Rampur.

Education | Asian News International | Updated: Apr 4, 2022 4:01 pm IST | Source: ANI

RELATED NEWS

ICAI Signs MoU With Jammu And Kashmir Government To Promote Commerce Education
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath To Launch 'School Chalo Abhiyan' Today
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Launch 'School Chalo Abhiyan' On Monday
Assam: Academic Year Of 97 Model High Schools In Tea Garden Areas To Begin On May 10
Delhi: Parents, Teachers Discuss Educational, Emotional Needs Of Children In Mega PTM
AIR Launches Weekly Programme For Students Preparing For Competitive Exams
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Launches 'School Chalo Abhiyan' From Shravasti District
'School Chalo Abhiyan' launched in Uttar Pradesh (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Shravasti:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the 'School Chalo Abhiyan' in Shravasti district on Monday to ensure 100 per cent enrolment in primary and upper primary schools in the state.

The School Chalo Abhiyan is being started in UP's Shravasti district which has the lowest literacy rate in the state followed by Bahraich, Balrampur, Badaun and Rampur.

Emphasizing the importance of education, Adityanath said, "For a country to progress, it is necessary that education is imparted, especially to the younger generation. It is our responsibility towards the country that we should educate the children and for that, students should be sent to school."

He also added that for the next one month, the workers will knock from door to door and ask if there is any child who has been deprived of going to school. That child will be taken to school and registered in the school, and uniform, books and bags will be provided to such students. After the event, CM Adityanath served food to children.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Yogi Adityanath UP Schools

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Here’s What You Should Know, Pay Attention To Before Taking An Education Loan
8 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICAI Signs MoU With Jammu And Kashmir Government To Promote Commerce Education
ICAI Signs MoU With Jammu And Kashmir Government To Promote Commerce Education
NEET 2022 Application: Notification Likely This Week? Here's What NTA Official Said
NEET 2022 Application: Notification Likely This Week? Here's What NTA Official Said
TS ICET 2022 Registration To Begin From April 6; Check Important Details Here
TS ICET 2022 Registration To Begin From April 6; Check Important Details Here
IIT Guwahati Develops Technology To Standardise Electric Vehicles To Meet Indian Conditions
IIT Guwahati Develops Technology To Standardise Electric Vehicles To Meet Indian Conditions
GPAT 2022: NTA To Conduct Pharmacy Entrance Test On April 9; Admit Card Soon At Gpat.nta.nic.in
GPAT 2022: NTA To Conduct Pharmacy Entrance Test On April 9; Admit Card Soon At Gpat.nta.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................