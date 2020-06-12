Child Labour Prohibition Day: UP CM Launches Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana

  • Home
  • Uttar Pradesh CM Announces ‘Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana’ On International Child Labour Prohibition Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that children who have been forced to work to support their families will benefit from the ‘Bal Shramik Yojna’. A total of 2,000 children from 57 districts of the state will benefit from the first phase of the scheme.

Education | Edited by Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 12, 2020 9:12 pm IST | Source: Press Trust of India

Image credit: Shutterstock
Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched ‘Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana’ on the occasion of the International Child Labour Prohibition Day on Friday. Under the scheme, the government will give monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 to selected boys and girls, respectively. If these children pass classes 8, 9, and 10, they will be given additional amount of Rs 6,000 for clearing each standard. Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath noted that the scheme is meant to help those children who have been forced to work to support their families.

"Workers give their blood and sweat in the foundation of every development activity and their welfare is our duty,” a press release quoted him as saying.

The chief minister said schemes like Ujjwala, Ujala, Pradhan Mantri Awas, and Ayushman Bharat primarily cater to these sections. A total of 2,000 children from 57 districts of the state will benefit from the first phase of the 'Bal Shram Vidya Yojana'.

“Our Atal residential schools will also be ready to provide quality education to children of workers from the next academic session,” CM Adityanath said. The families of these children will also get the benefits of all the schemes of the central and state government, he added.

