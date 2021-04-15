Image credit: Shutterstock Uttar Pradesh class 10 and Class 12 board exams have been postponed

UP Board 10th, 12th Exams 2021: Due to a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to postpone Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations and said that the new dates will be decided in May after reviewing the coronavirus situation. For students of Classes 1 to 12, classroom teaching will remain suspended till May 15. No exam will be held during this period, the government has said. The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will be held after May 20 and the new time table will be decided in the first week of May.

This is the second time the UP board exams have been deferred this year. The state government had earlier postponed the exams to May 8. The board exams were originally slated to begin on April 24.

On April 14, the Centre has decided to cancel the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exams and defer for those in Class 12. Soon after the decision of the Central Government came into force, several states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and, Himachal Pradesh have also postponed the examination to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Last evening, Uttar Pradesh reported a massive 20,510 fresh COVID cases, its highest even caseload in a 24-hour period. The state also reported 68 deaths, but anecdotal evidence from cremation grounds especially the ones in Lucknow suggest the numbers are being under-reported. Active infections in the state have now crossed the 1 lakh mark, with state capital Lucknow accounting for 1/3 rd of the active cases.