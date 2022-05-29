  • Home
  Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 Results 2022: UPMSP Warns Students, Parents Against Falling For Fraudulent Calls

UPMSP Result 2022: The board said that it is aware that students and their parents might receive calls to increase the marks of UP board Class 10 and Class 12 exam. The board has asked the students and their parents to not fall prey against such calls and report such calls to UPMSP.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 29, 2022 2:55 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has cautioned students and parents against falling for fraudulent calls. The board said that it is aware that students and their parents might receive calls to increase the marks of UP board Class 10 and Class 12 exam. The board has asked the students and their parents to not fall prey against such calls and report such calls to UPMSP.

A UP board official earlier told Careers360 that the UPMSP 10th and 12th results 2022 will be declared by June second week. "The Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 results will be announced by the second week of June. There is hardly any possibility of announcing the result in May, as the post-evaluation process takes time," he said.

The UPMSP Class 10, 12 exams started on March 24 and continued till April 12. As many as 51,92,689 students registered for Class 10, 12 UPMSP exams this year. In order to curb cheating, surveillance was being done in the exam centres through control rooms with CCTV cameras installed. The security around the UPMSP exam centres were also increased and zonal magistrates were appointed on duty to avoid malpractice in the UP board exam centres.

Uttar Pradesh board results will be declared on the official website of UPMSP -- upmsp.edu.in and some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net. However, students accessing the results from the private portals are advised to cross check with the official sources for the authentication of UPMSP Class 10th and UPMSP Class 12th results.

Students can access their UP board Class 10 and UP board Class 12 results by using the roll numbers mentioned on the UPMSP admit cards.

Up Board results date

