Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 Exams 2021: What UPMSP Said About Board Exams

UPMSP Class 10, 12 exams: Latest Updates

The Uttar Pradesh Government has postponed the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Class 10 and Class 12 exams. A final decision on whether the UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be postponed further or will be conducted is yet to be announced. The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exam postponement was in response to the unanticipated surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The UP board Class 10 and Class 12 exams were originally scheduled to start on April 24. The board had first revised the exam dates and decided to hold it from May 8 and on April 16, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 exams were postponed altogether.

While postponing the UPMSP Class 10, 12 exams, UPMSP said that UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will be held after May 20 and the new time-table will be decided in the first week of May. However, no dates have been announced yet.

A total of 56,03,813 candidates have registered for the UPMSP Classes 10 and 12 board exams. Out of the total registrations, as many as 29,94,312 students have applied for Class 12 exams and 26,09,501 for Class 10 UPMSP exams.

Also the Uttar Pradesh Government has postponed university and college exams in the state.

“In view of the coronavirus spread, secondary education board’s (UPMSP) proposed exams from May 8 have been postponed till May 20 and university, college exams have been postponed till May 15. A decision on exams will be taken in the first week of May,” Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma in his social media post said.

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday witnessed a record daily rise of 12,513 COVID-19 cases that took the infection tally to 16,09,140 while 281 deaths have pushed the overall death toll to 17,238 in the state.