Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022 From March 24; UPMSP Releases Date Sheets

UP Board Exams 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the UP board exam date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12. The board will conduct the Class 10, 12 exams from March 24.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 8, 2022 7:45 pm IST

UP Board Class 10, 12 exam dates announced
New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the UP board exam date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12. The board will conduct the Class 10, 12 exams from March 24. While releasing the UP board Class 10, 12 date sheets, UPMSP said: “While the Class 10 exams will be held in 12 working days, the UP board intermediate exams will get over in 15 working days." The Class 10, 12 UP Board exams will get over on April 12.

The Class 10 UP Board exams will start with the Hindi paper on the first day, while Class 12 will start with the Military Science and Hindi papers. The exams will be held in two shifts, the first from 8 am to 11:15 am, the second between 2 pm and 5:15 pm. All the Class 10 UP Board exam papers will be held in the morning shift.

According to UP board, a total of 51,92,689 students will take the UPMSP Class 10, 12 exams this year. While 27,81,654 students of Class 10 have registered, 24,11,035 students of Class 12 will appear for board exams this year.

The detailed date sheet has been made available at upmsp.edu.in. The UPMSP has already released a class-wise list of chapters, topics that have been deleted from the syllabus. The UP board exams for this academic session will be based on this reduced syllabus.

UP Board Exam Dates
