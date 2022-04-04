  • Home
  Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath To Launch 'School Chalo Abhiyan' Today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath To Launch 'School Chalo Abhiyan' Today

The 'School Chalo Abhiyan' will be launched to ensure 100 per cent enrollment in primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 4, 2022 8:40 am IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath To Launch 'School Chalo Abhiyan' Today
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to launch 'School Chalo Abhiyan' today
New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the 'School Chalo Abhiyan' on Monday, April 4, 2022. The 'School Chalo Abhiyan' will be launched to ensure 100 per cent enrollment in primary and upper primary schools in the state.

This will be an effort by the state government towards shaping the future of primary education and holistic development of primary schools, according to the official release. The Chief Minister has instructed officials that districts with low literacy rate should be prioritised and primary schools in the state should be equipped with better facilities, it stated.

The 'School Chalo Abhiyan' will be started from Shravasti district which has the lowest literacy rate in the state followed by Bahraich, Balrampur, Badaun and Rampur.

Government schools must achieve all the goals of 'Operation Kayakalp' which aims at giving schools a facelift, Mr Adityanath said. He told officials that not only will public representatives be associated with the 'School Chalo Abhiyan', but also MLAs must adopt a school each, the release stated.

In addition to this, officials should also adopt schools for their holistic development, the chief minister said. Mr Adityanath also directed that all government schools must offer basic facilities such as toilets, drinking water, furniture and smart classes to students. Departmental officials must carry out a campaign to collaborate with alumni (of government schools) and private firms for transformation of state-run schools, he said.

Directions have also been issued to the basic education department to gear up for the abhiyan and ensure deployment of teachers in all state-run schools, Mr Adityanath said. Students will be provided with uniforms and shoes and socks under the campaign, the release said.

-With PTI Inputs

Yogi Adityanath UP Schools

