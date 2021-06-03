Uttar Pradesh Cancels Class 12 Board Exam

UP Board has cancelled the UPMSP Class 12th exams in view of the Covid situation in the state. The students now will be evaluated based on their performances in Classes 10 and 11.

Education | Reported By Alok Pandey, Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 3, 2021 1:11 pm IST

Uttar Pradesh Cancels Class 12 Board Exam
UPMSP Class 12th board exams cancelled
New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council on Thursday cancelled board examinations for Class 12 students in view of the coronavirus situation in the state. The students will be evaluated based on their performance in Classes 10 and 11. The education board had earlier proposed to take a 90-minute exam of each subject for Class 12 students in the second week of July.

The UPSEC's decision is in line with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which too on Tuesday cancelled the Class 12 examination.

The Council’s decision to cancel Class 12 examinations would benefit over 26 lakh students who had registered for the Uttar Pradesh Class 12 board exams this year.

The state had earlier called off the board examinations for Class 10 students and decided to promote over 29 lakh students to the higher grade without examination.

The state government has also decided to promote students of Class 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 without examination.

