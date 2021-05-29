  • Home
Uttar Pradesh Cancels Class 10 Board Exams; Class 12th To Be Held In July

The Uttar Pradesh Government has cancelled the UPMSP Class 10 exams and has decided to conduct the Class 12 exams in the second week of July.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 29, 2021 6:32 pm IST

New Delhi:

In view of the surge in the number of Covid cases in the state, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Saturday announced that the board examinations for Class 10 students have been cancelled, and for those in Class 12, the exam is proposed in the second week of July, if the situation is conducive to conduct the exams. Duration for Class 12 exams has been reduced to 90 minutes from the usual 3.15 hours. This year, only three questions will be asked in one paper. Get quick latest updates about 12th board exams through SMS/E-mail. Click here to Subscribe.

The state government has also decided to promote students of Class 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 without examination.

Class 10 and 12 examinations, scheduled to be conducted from May 8, were deferred in April due to the second wave of the coronavirus.

UP Education Minister Dinesh Sharma on May 26 said that the state has already allocated 8,513 centres for board exams and got the question papers printed. “We have already printed the papers, made sets of decoded copies and allocated 8,513 centres to follow social distancing during examinations,” Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said.

On the same day, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh also pointed that the state had conducted panchayat polls and it will not be difficult to hold board exams. “When education department will finalise (dates for 12th board exams) then health department will see how to maintain COVID protocols in [exam] centres. We've conducted panchayat polls and other programmes following COVID protocols. So, it won't be difficult for us,” Mr Singh said.

A total of 56,03,813 candidates have registered for the Uttar Pradesh Classes 10 and 12 board exams this year. Out of the total registered students, 29,94,312 students have applied for Class 12 and 26,09,501 for Class 10 final exams.

