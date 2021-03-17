Uttar Pradesh To Build Sports University In Meerut

Uttar Pradesh to build new sports university

The Uttar Pradesh government will be building up a sports university in Meerut to promote fitness among the youth. It has allocated an amount of Rs 20 Crores for setting up the new sports institute.

The state has also proposed a budget of Rs 8.55 Crores to ‘Yuva Khel Vikas Avam Protsahan Yojana’ to build new sports facilities across the state and improve the existing ones. This fund would also be utilised to help build interest about sports fields among the youth by making them aware about the various career opportunities. This has been included in the annual state budget.

Further, the government has also focussed on improving the sports facilities in the rural areas. For the same, it has proposed to build rural stadiums and open gymnasiums in the state to give access to the sports facilities to village-dwellers.

Uttar Pradesh government had promised the new Sports University during its annual budget presented by the state finance minister Suresh Khanna in February.

Earlier National Sports University Act, 2018 was made to make a centralised university in Manipur to promote the sports activities. The objective of it was to promote advanced studies in the field of physical education and sports sciences.