Uttar Pradesh Board UPMSP To Complete 10th, 12th Evaluation Process 2022 By May 7, Result In June

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: "The Class 10, 12 results will be announced by the second week of June. There is hardly any possibility of announcing the result in May, as the post evaluation process takes time," the official told Careers360

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 3, 2022 5:36 pm IST | Source: Careers360

UP Board 10th, 12th results 2022 will be announced in June
Image credit: shutterstock,com
New Delhi:

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will complete the evaluation process for the Class 10, 12 examinations by Saturday, May 7. According to an UP Board official, like every year, the evaluation process for the Class 10, 12 exams will be completed within 15 days which was started on April 23 in 271 schools across the state. "Around 75 per cent of the copies have been checked so far at nine centres of the district," the official told Careers360.

Though there are reports that the Uttar Pradesh Board may announce the Class 10, 12 results by May-end, but the official could not see any possibility of announcing the result by the last week of May. "The Class 10, 12 results will be announced by the second week of June. There is hardly any possibility of announcing the result in May, as the post evaluation process takes time," the official said.

Once announced, the UP Board 10th, 12th results 2022 will be available on the official websites- upresults.nic.in and results.umpsp.edu.in. Over 51 lakh students had registered for the 10th, 12th exams this year which was held from March 24 to April 13.

Meanwhile, from next year, the Uttar Pradesh Board will introduce multiple-choice (MCQ) questions in the Madhyamik, Class 10 exams. As per report, 30 per cent of the questions in the Class 10 paper will be multiple-choice questions (MCQ) type, and students will be provided with optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets. The UP Board may introduce the MCQ pattern in the Class 12 exam from 2025.

For details on the UP board 10th, 12th exams, please visit the website- upmsp.edu.in.

