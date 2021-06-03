Uttar Pradesh Board (UPMSP) Scraps Class 12 Exams

UP Board 12th exam cancelled due to Covid concerns

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday cancelled the Class 12 board examination, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying the health of children is a priority amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Adityanath in which Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who holds charge of the Secondary Education department, was also present.

In a tweet in Hindi, the chief minister said, "In the present circumstances amid the Covid pandemic, health safety of children is our priority. Taking inspiration from Prime Minister, UP government has decided not to hold class 10 and 12 board examinations."

Nearly 26 lakh candidates are registered for the Class 12 board exams in the state.

The state had last month cancelled the Class 10 UP board exam following which nearly 30 lakh candidates, who had registered for it, were promoted to Class 11.

Many state boards have cancelled the Class 12 exam after the Union government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

