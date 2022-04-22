Uttar Pradesh Board 10th Exams To Have 30% MCQs From Next Year; Internship For Class 9, 11

Image credit: sbutterstock.com UPMSP 10th paper will have 30% MCQ questions from next year

UPMSP 10th Exams 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will introduce multiple-choice (MCQ) questions in the Madhyamik, Class 10 exams from next year, 2023. As per report, 30 per cent of the questions in the Class 10 paper will be multiple-choice questions (MCQ) type, and students will be provided with optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets. UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla said, "Thirty per cent of all questions in examinations will be MCQ types, and students will be provided with OMR sheets to answer them. We have used this format in Class 9 exams and from next year, the same will be replicated in Class 10 examinations too.”

The Uttar Pradesh Board may introduce the MCQ pattern in the Class 12 exam from 2025. The board is also introducing an internship programme for the Class 9, 11 students which will help them to get familiar with the job market, said the official. The decision was taken in a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the practical exams for the Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th exams are ongoing, and will be concluded on April 27, and May 4 respectively. In the first phase, the 10th, 12th practical exam 2022 will be held at Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Mirzapur, Devipatan and Basti zones, and in second phase, the practical exam is scheduled to be held for Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Azamgarh and Gorakhpur zones.

The Uttar Pradesh Board will soon commence the evaluation process for the 10th, 12th exams which was earlier concluded on April 13. The Class 10, 12 exam results will be announced by May. For details on the UP board exam, please visit the website- upmsp.edu.in.