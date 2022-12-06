Uttar Pradesh Board Sets Up PAHCHAN Portal For Information On Schools

UPMSP portal adds PAHCHAN tab to provide information on schools

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has set up a new tab on the upmsp.edu.in website. The new portal -- PAHCHAN, as per the board, is Portal for Access to High school and College’s Human and physical resource status, Achievements and Noble initiatives. The new portal seeks to provide detailed information on schools of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

The PAHCHAN portal has updates on over 27,000 Uttar Pradesh state government schools. One can access the details of schools district-wise, tehsil-wise and block-wise. The year of recognition of the schools are also available for all the schools in the PAHCHAN portal. Google location and distance of the schools from district headquarters are also updated for all the schools in the new PAHCHAN portal.

The new UP Board PAHCHAN portal on the upmsp.edu.in website also hosts facilities available to the students and board exam results of previous years for that particular school. The number of students and teachers in the schools has been made accessible to all.

Also, a statement on the PAHCHAN says the infrastructure strengthening work of about 30,000 secondary schools is in progress under the Secondary School Renovation Mission.

Meanwhile Atal residential schools will begin offering admissions from the next academic session across Uttar Pradesh to provide quality education to poor and deprived children for their all-round development. Over 1,400 children will get enrolled in the Atal residential schools. In each school, a total of 80 students will be accommodated in two sections, a statement issued earlier said.