Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2020: Application For Improvement Test Starts Tomorrow

UPMSP Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board, or UPMSP, will open the improvement test application window tomorrow. Candidates can apply online till August 20.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 4, 2020 9:02 pm IST | Source: Careers360

UPMSP Result 2020: Apply Online For Improvement Test
New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board (UPMSP) will start accepting applications for improvement tests for UP board Class 10 and Class 12 tomorrow. Students who have failed in any subject or wish to improve their marks secured in Classes 10 and 12 can apply for the improvement tests via the principals or headmasters of their respective schools. The application window for the process of improvement will open on August 5 and remain open till midnight of August 20.

The board had released the UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 results on June 27. The overall pass percentage this year in UPMSP Class 10 was 83.31 per cent and Class 12 was 74.63 per cent.

UPMSP Improvement Test For Class 10

Students of Class 10 who want to improve their marks can appear for a single subject for the improvement test and for compartment exam, in one of the two failed subjects. The application for the test will be considered complete only if students pay the required fee of Rs 256.50 along with a written application and a photocopy of mark sheets.

UPMSP Improvement Test For Class 12

Students of Class 12, Humanities, Commerce and Science background are to pay Rs 306 along with a written application and a photocopy of mark sheets to the principal of their respective schools for the improvement test.

