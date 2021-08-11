Uttar Pradesh Board Extends Deadline To Apply For Grievances On Class 10, 12 Results

UP Board extends deadline to apply for grievances against Class 10th, 12th results

The Uttar Pradesh Government has extended the deadline to apply for grievances against the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results. Students unsatisfied with the UPMSP Class 10th High School and Class 12th Intermediate results obtained through the alternative evaluation criteria will now be able to apply for grievances till August 16.

While announcing the extension in the deadline to lodge grievances, the UP Board said, students applying for redressal of disputes, will have to mandatorily provide their names, registration numbers, roll numbers, districts, and mobile numbers.

The board has also provided a list of contact details of region-wise officials. Students after submitting the application form can contact the helpdesk number of the regional office to know the progress of their applications.

UPMSP has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results on July 31. While the overall pass percentage of UP Board 10th result was 99.53 per cent, it was 97.88 per cent in the UP Inter Class 12th.

Region-Wise Contact Details