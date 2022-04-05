Uttar Pradesh Board Changes 12th Biology, 10th Science Question Papers In Exam Centres In Azamgarh

UPMSP 10th, 12th Exams 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Board (UPMSP) has changed intermediate (Class 12) Biology, high school (Class 10) Science question papers in exam centres in Azamgarh to avoid incidents of paper leak. According to UP Board notification, the question papers for intermediate (Class 12) Biology were changed for exam centres (06686- 06820), and high school (Class 10) Science papers for exam centres (18691- 18829). Both the intermediate Biology and High School Science exams were held on Monday, April 4.

The Uttar Pradesh Board earlier had to cancel the Class 12, intermediate English paper after it got leaked in 24 districts of the state. As per report, class 12 English paper was being sold in the market for Rs 500.

The police recently arrested the alleged master mind behind the paper leak. Ballia Police said in a statement on Sunday said, "Nirbhay Narayan Singh, the manager of Maharaji Devi Smarak Inter College, along with one Rajeev Prajapati, leaked the question paper kept in the college."

"The leaked question paper was sent to an English teacher by Prajapati. The English teacher solved the paper and handed it to Nirbhay Narayan Singh," it said. Prajapati, along with teacher who solved the paper, had been arrested earlier. Singh sold the solved paper for Rs 25,000-30,000 each, police said. "Singh also shared the solved copy to other people using popular messaging application for money. “The findings have been corroborated using digital forensics of Nirbhay Narayan's phone and his bank transactions," police said.

So far 46 people have been arrested in connection with the case, including three journalists and the Ballia District Inspector of Schools. Three FIRs under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act till now have been lodged at different police stations of Ballia in connection with the case.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed a Special Task Force (STF) of UP police to book those found involved in the matter under the National Security Act.

- With PTI Inputs

