Uttar Pradesh Board Announces UPMSP 10th, 12th Admission, Exam 2023 Fee Submission Date; Details Here

Check details on UPMSP 10th, 12th admission, exam 2023 fee submission date

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the application form submission date for UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2023. As per the notification, the students have to submit the admission and board examination fee for the UPMSP 10th and 12th by August 5, 2022.

The head of the school will have to upload the information regarding examination fee deposited and the educational details of the student online on the official website-- upmsp.edu.in till August 16.

Meanwhile, the board has also announced the deadline for Class 9 and Class 11 admission 2022-23. The students can apply for the advance registrations for UP Board Class 9 and Class 11 admission 2023 by August 5.