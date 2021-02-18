Uttar Pradesh B.Ed. JEE Registration Begins Today

Lucknow University will be starting the online registration for Uttar Pradesh JEE BEd today after 6:00 pm on its official website lkouniv.ac.in. The candidates must have a bachelors degree from a recognised university to be eligible to appear for the entrance exam. The JEE BEd application fee for the unreserved candidates is Rs 1,500. The last date for submitting online applications is March 15, 2021. After that the candidates will have to submit the JEE BEd application forms along with a late of Rs 500 till March 22.

A total of 16 Universities consider the score of UP JEE BEd including Lucknow University, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Rohilkhand University, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya Awadh University, Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Bundelkhand University, Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, Jananayak Chandrashekhar University, Siddharth University Kapilvastu, Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University and Gautam Buddha University.

Important UP JEE BEd dates

The entire UP JEE BEd application process will be conducted online. After the submission of final applications on March 22, the Lucknow University will be issuing the admit cards on May 10. The entrance exam is expected to take place on May 19 though the final date has not been announced yet. Similarly, an expected date for the results has been announced between June 20 to June 25, 2021.

Eligibility criteria for UP JEE BEd

The BTech or BE candidates must have a degree from a recognised university and scored at least 55 percent in their graduation.

The Science, Social Science or Humanities students must have a relevant degree with at least 50 percent in their graduation.

The visually-impaired candidates have been given a 5 percent relaxation.

Those candidates who will be appearing for the final bachelors exam this year will also be eligible to appear for the entrance exam. They will have to submit their college certificates during the time of counseling.

Steps to apply for UP JEE BEd

Step 1- Visit the official website lkouniv.ac.in and click on candidate registration link.

Step 2- Fill up the form. All the fields marked with asterix will have to be compulsorily filled.

Step 3- Check the JEE BEd application form properly for any errors and then submit the form.

Step 4- The candidates will receive a one-time password (OTP) on their registered mobile number. Enter the same on the application window.

Step 5- Once the UP JEE BEd candidates will submit their applications, there will be an 11-digit application number generated that will be later used to login to the candidates portal.

The examination body has advised the candidates to mention their valid email id and phone number on their application form as the same will be used to communicate any exam-related information.

UP JEE BEd application correction window

The candidates will be allowed to correct any wrong information on their online forms within four days of submitting them. They can only request for changes for information related to their gender, subjects, and examination centres. The candidates have been asked to note down the correction form application number and save its printout.