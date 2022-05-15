  • Home
  • Education
  • Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE 2022: Last Date To Register Today; Here's How To Apply

Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE 2022: Last Date To Register Today; Here's How To Apply

UP BEd JEE 2022: The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhad University (MJPRU) will conduct the UP BEd JEE 2022 exam on July 6. Candidates can apply for the UP BEd JEE exam through the official website-- mjpru.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 15, 2022 3:53 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Bihar Board Matric 10th Compartment Exam 2022 Answer Key Released; Direct Link, How To Download
NEET UG 2022 Registration Ends Today; Direct Link, Steps To Apply
NIMCET 2022 Application Correction Process Starts Today; Check How To Do It
CGBSE Result 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results Declared At Cgbse.nic.in; Toppers, Marksheets
NEET UG 2022 Application Process Closes Tomorrow; Know How To Apply
Chhattisgarh: Class 10, 12 Exam Results Declared, Girls Outshine Boys
Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE 2022: Last Date To Register Today; Here's How To Apply
UP BEd JEE 2022 registration ends today
Image credit: Shutterstock

UP BEd JEE 2022: The last date to submit the application form for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam for Bachelor of Education (UP BEd JEE) is today, May 15, 2022. The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhad University (MJPRU) will conduct the UP BEd JEE 2022 exam on July 6. The registration process for Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE began on April 18, 2022. Candidates can apply for the UP BEd JEE exam through the official website-- mjpru.ac.in.

Aspirants can submit their online applications with the payment of a late fee from May 16 to May 20. As per the schedule, UP BEd JEE 2022 admit card will be released on June 25.

ALSO READ | MAH BEd CET 2022 Application Deadline Extended; Check Revised Date, Important Details

To apply for UP BEd JEE 2022, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 for general, and OBC categories, while for SC, ST category candidates, the registration fee is Rs 500. The last date to pay the UP BEd JEE application fee is May 20.

UP BEd JEE 2022: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website-- mjpru.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the "Click for Application Form" link.
  • Read the important information carefully and click on "I agree" option.
  • Register yourself and fill in the application form
  • Upload all the required documents and pay the online registration fee
  • Download and take a printout of the form.

UP BEd JEE 2022 Application: Direct Link

UP BEd JEE 2022 exam will be conducted for two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both the papers will have objective-type questions. Paper 1 will have 50 questions of general knowledge and 50 questions from English/Hindi language, the total weightage of Paper 1 will be 200 marks. Whereas, Paper 2 will have 50 questions of general aptitude and 50 questions from the discipline of the candidate such as Science, Commerce, and Arts. Candidates will be given 3 hours each to write the papers.

Click here for more Education News
UP BEd Admit Card

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University Extends Registration Deadline For DU PG Admission 2022; Check Details
Delhi University Extends Registration Deadline For DU PG Admission 2022; Check Details
Bihar Board Matric 10th Compartment Exam 2022 Answer Key Released; Direct Link, How To Download
Bihar Board Matric 10th Compartment Exam 2022 Answer Key Released; Direct Link, How To Download
Delhi University: Amit Shah To Be Chief Guest At DU Seminar On Swaraj
Delhi University: Amit Shah To Be Chief Guest At DU Seminar On Swaraj
All Universities Should Provide Education From KG To PG: Haryana CM
All Universities Should Provide Education From KG To PG: Haryana CM
NEET UG 2022 Registration Ends Today; Direct Link, Steps To Apply
NEET UG 2022 Registration Ends Today; Direct Link, Steps To Apply
.......................... Advertisement ..........................