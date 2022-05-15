Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE 2022: Last Date To Register Today; Here's How To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock UP BEd JEE 2022 registration ends today

UP BEd JEE 2022: The last date to submit the application form for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam for Bachelor of Education (UP BEd JEE) is today, May 15, 2022. The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhad University (MJPRU) will conduct the UP BEd JEE 2022 exam on July 6. The registration process for Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE began on April 18, 2022. Candidates can apply for the UP BEd JEE exam through the official website-- mjpru.ac.in.

Aspirants can submit their online applications with the payment of a late fee from May 16 to May 20. As per the schedule, UP BEd JEE 2022 admit card will be released on June 25.

To apply for UP BEd JEE 2022, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 for general, and OBC categories, while for SC, ST category candidates, the registration fee is Rs 500. The last date to pay the UP BEd JEE application fee is May 20.

UP BEd JEE 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website-- mjpru.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Click for Application Form" link.

Read the important information carefully and click on "I agree" option.

Register yourself and fill in the application form

Upload all the required documents and pay the online registration fee

Download and take a printout of the form.

UP BEd JEE 2022 Application: Direct Link

UP BEd JEE 2022 exam will be conducted for two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both the papers will have objective-type questions. Paper 1 will have 50 questions of general knowledge and 50 questions from English/Hindi language, the total weightage of Paper 1 will be 200 marks. Whereas, Paper 2 will have 50 questions of general aptitude and 50 questions from the discipline of the candidate such as Science, Commerce, and Arts. Candidates will be given 3 hours each to write the papers.