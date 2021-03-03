Uttar Pradesh: Atal Residential Schools May Function From This Session, Says Chief Minister

The Uttar Pradesh Government has set up Atal Residential schools for the children of organised sector. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath announced that the state government has been trying to start functioning the Atal Residential Schools from this academic session. The Atal Residential Schools are under construction in 18 commissionerates and seeks to provide modern education to children on the lines of NCERT.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s office in their social media handle said: “UP Government has already arranged for Atal residential schools for the children of the organised sector.. to start this school in this session.”

“To provide modern education to children on the lines of NCERT, the schools are under construction in 18 Commissionerates,” it added.

The Uttar Pradesh Government runs several residential schools including Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools and Rajkiye Ashram Padhati Vidyalayas.