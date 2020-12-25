  • Home
  • Education
  • Use Knowledge, Entrepreneurial Skills To Strengthen Assam Economy: Nitin Gadkari

Use Knowledge, Entrepreneurial Skills To Strengthen Assam Economy: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday appealed to students of Assam to use their knowledge and entrepreneurial skills to boost the economic growth of the country and the state.

Education | PTI | Updated: Dec 25, 2020 10:55 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

COVID-19: Assam University Asks Students To Collect Belongings As Hostels Become Quarantine Centres
Maharashtra International Sports University To Produce Experts: Kedar
UGC Announces New Massive Online Open Courses
IIM-A To Raze 14 'Unsafe' Dormitories Designed By Louis Kahn
IIT Delhi, NIT Srinagar To Collaborate On Academic, Research Activities
Ministry Of Education Sanctions Rs 414 Crore To Implement IMPRESS Scheme
Use Knowledge, Entrepreneurial Skills To Strengthen Assam Economy: Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addresses Assam University students
Assam:

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday appealed to students of Assam to use their knowledge and entrepreneurial skills to boost the economic growth of the country and the state. He urged them to concentrate on innovation which will give an impetus to socio-economic development.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at making India a five trillion-dollar economy, and to realise this vision, meritorious students would have to utilise their knowledge as a recognisable force for economic transformation," Gadkari said addressing the 18th convocation of Assam University. Underlining the vast potential and possibilities of Assam, Gadkari urged the graduates to use their human resources to strengthen the state's economy.

Stating that the MSME sector contributes about 30 per cent of the country's GDP, the road transport and highways minister encouraged youths to become entrepreneurs and self- sufficient. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasised on the opportunities created through the implementation of the Act East Policy for the North-East region. Sonowal also pointed out the importance of the human resource to capture the market of ASEAN and BBN (Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal) countries.

Click here for more Education News
Assam University, Silchar Jawaharlal Nehru School of Management Studies, Assam University, Silchar Triguna Sen School of Technology, Assam University, Silchar Nitin Gadkari
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar ITICAT Result 2020 Declared; Rank Card Released At Official Website
Bihar ITICAT Result 2020 Declared; Rank Card Released At Official Website
Bihar Issues Guidelines For Reopening Schools, Colleges From January 4
Bihar Issues Guidelines For Reopening Schools, Colleges From January 4
Maharashtra International Sports University To Produce Experts: Kedar
Maharashtra International Sports University To Produce Experts: Kedar
UGC Announces New Massive Online Open Courses
UGC Announces New Massive Online Open Courses
Bihar Announces Revised Counselling Dates For Medical Entrance Exam UGMAC
Bihar Announces Revised Counselling Dates For Medical Entrance Exam UGMAC
.......................... Advertisement ..........................