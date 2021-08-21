US University Virtual Fairs On August 27, September 3

Image credit: Shutterstock The US University virtual fairs will be held on August 27 and September 3 (representational)

The EducationUSA in India, will organise US University Virtual Fairs 2021, to provide an online platform for students and their parents to interact with over 100 accredited universities and colleges, according to a press release by US Consulate Kolkata.

The US University virtual fairs will be held on August 27 and September 3, the release issued on Friday evening said. There is no registration or participation fee.

For students seeking Master's or PhD programmes in the United States, 'EducationUSA U S University Graduate Virtual Fair 2021' will be held on August 27. For high school students seeking Bachelor's programmes in the United States, 'EducationUSA U S University Undergraduate Virtual Fair 2021' will take place on September 3.

The participating US higher education institutions represent a wide geographic area in the United States and offer a range of academic programmes at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels, the release said.

The discussions with US universities and EducationUSA advisers will help students make informed choices about studying in the US, funding and scholarships, practical training options and COVID-19 precautionary measures at US universities and colleges.

Students will also have the opportunity to get information about student visas through the US Bureau of Consular Affairs, the official source on visas.

"In these extraordinary times across the world, EducationUSA India is making sure students have easy access to information about US higher education through our many online resources such as our upcoming virtual fair. We invite students and parents to make use of this opportunity to move closer to their dreams of studying in the United States," said Adam Grotsky, Executive Director, United States-India Educational Foundation.

